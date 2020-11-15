URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:05 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
https://twitter.com/_/status/1327917395432783872
The mink deal is total BS.
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:07 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.
Then spreading to Sweden.
This is all part of a psyop.
Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.
Then, everyone will have to "unite"...
|LostRabbit
User ID: 79515233
Germany
11/15/2020 07:07 AM
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:08 AM
|Marioccena89
User ID: 79578041
Romania
11/15/2020 07:48 AM
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:57 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:29 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
https://imgur.com/a/Bdu2A5V
The similarities are obvious..
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:31 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79643396
Austria
11/15/2020 08:33 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734
Then spreading to Sweden.
This is all part of a psyop.
Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.
Then, everyone will have to "unite"...
Plausible. The Frankenstein labs have been creating warefare materials for decades and call them vaccines a.o.
What's V2?
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 58994791
United States
11/15/2020 08:34 AM
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:34 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:38 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
https://twitter.com/_/status/1278137971062050818
These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:
https://twitter.com/_/status/1327189467317350400
Why aren't these people in jail???
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:45 AM
|KuvaszLove
User ID: 76863067
United States
11/15/2020 08:46 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
IF you cannot see WW2 patterns here, you are an idiot! I was watching some old ww2 movies out of boredom and it might as well been Covid-19, it's not the chews this time, it's the rest of us.
-making lists
-curfews
-food rationing
-fear, fear, fear of some enemy gonna get us
-all leaders in on it
-police cooperation
-military cooperation
-camps & quarantine centers soon to be very common, where "certain" people will be removed
-loss of freedom and civility
-criminal behavior gets overlooked
-ID cards
|Bogota Colombia
User ID: 79643459
Colombia
11/15/2020 08:46 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734
https://twitter.com/_/status/1278137971062050818
These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:
https://twitter.com/_/status/1327189467317350400
Why aren't these people in jail???
Its not the question if we are alone in the universe,its more the question if we are not.
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:50 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
They use individual nations to test aspects of the overall eventual plan, this way they can even out any "issues" they find with each approach.
Eventually, all these (tweaked) plans will be brought together and released globally, via the control of governments.
https://twitter.com/_/status/1325683859653074944
Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 are absolutely enormous agendas!!
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 50595000
United Kingdom
11/15/2020 08:53 AM
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79229490
Canada
11/15/2020 08:54 AM
|CoolMamba
User ID: 2616197
United States
11/15/2020 08:55 AM
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 72950385
United States
11/15/2020 08:55 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 72950385
United States
11/15/2020 08:57 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79407989
United States
11/15/2020 08:59 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734
https://twitter.com/_/status/1327917395432783872
The mink deal is total BS.
Lol. Bats, now minks.
|DarkStalker74
User ID: 22067365
United States
11/15/2020 09:06 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!
This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!
A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79406269
United States
11/15/2020 09:06 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Why are they adhering to it now? Police officers have a very specific mindset and they're hired for that mindset. It's simple, there's police officers and then there's everybody else. They follow orders, they tell you to follow orders. If you don't, they do what they're told they can to make you comply including killing you if necessary. I'm sure many will wake up and resist at some point but by then it won't matter anyway. What we're witnessing is a repeat of history, this is the rise of global communism. People have been warning about it for decades and despite all that's happened this year many still aren't listening. More will happen next year and they still won't listen. By the time the masses wake up to what's going on, they'll wish they hadn't.
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79132781
United States
11/15/2020 09:10 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
This is what they do.Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734
They test drive first in one country before it is tweaked and deployed to other countries.
We see the same with Australia.
https://twitter.com/_/status/1327943747271864320
This is all in the project plan leaked in Canada:
And now reports from the frontline seem to match up..
Thread: Hospital Nurse Here; Something has changed with the "Covid" crap
Oh no
Is the new mutated "disease" gonna make people recover in 3 days now instead of 2 days?
|Bush Master
Always ready and Second to none!
User ID: 71660900
United States
11/15/2020 09:14 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
there was never a first waveQuoting: Anonymous Coward 58994791
everyone died from overdoeses from bayers hydrocholorquine
now they just used cases to justify the Lockdown
I'm not dead and I take 200mg every morning.
Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!
Oh,and screw tepco & the V.A.
Thread: GLP-Jukebox
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:29 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Quoting: DarkStalker74
Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!
This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!
A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!
but it leads back to the British "crown" WHO CONTROL Davos AND the CPP..
https://twitter.com/_/status/1284904139877572613
via MI6..who are controlled by the CROWN!!
|Anonymous Coward
User ID: 73364752
United States
11/15/2020 09:30 AM
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:31 AM
|Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:32 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
