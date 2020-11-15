Godlike Productions - Discussion Forum
URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..

 
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:03 AM
URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
This is what they do.

They test drive first in one country before it is tweaked and deployed to other countries.

We see the same with Australia.



This is all in the project plan leaked in Canada:



And now reports from the frontline seem to match up..

Thread: Hospital Nurse Here; Something has changed with the "Covid" crap
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:05 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..


The mink deal is total BS.
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:07 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.

Then spreading to Sweden.

This is all part of a psyop.

Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.

Then, everyone will have to "unite"...
LostRabbit

User ID: 79515233
Germany
11/15/2020 07:07 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:08 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?
 Quoting: LostRabbit


It will probably start in more than one spot.

This is biowarfare.
Marioccena89

User ID: 79578041
Romania
11/15/2020 07:48 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?
 Quoting: LostRabbit


There wont be a covid 20, but called 21, its an occult number of higher meaning.
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 07:57 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?
 Quoting: LostRabbit


There wont be a covid 20, but called 21, its an occult number of higher meaning.
 Quoting: Marioccena89


Yes, COVID-21, not COVID-20 is mentioned in the project plan (see agenda video above)
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:29 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
https://imgur.com/a/Bdu2A5V


The similarities are obvious..
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:31 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79643396
Austria
11/15/2020 08:33 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.

Then spreading to Sweden.

This is all part of a psyop.

Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.

Then, everyone will have to "unite"...
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734


Plausible. The Frankenstein labs have been creating warefare materials for decades and call them vaccines a.o.

What's V2?
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 58994791
United States
11/15/2020 08:34 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
there was never a first wave


everyone died from overdoeses from bayers hydrocholorquine

now they just used cases to justify the Lockdown
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:34 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:38 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..

These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:


Why aren't these people in jail???
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:45 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
The funny thing is Gates is telling the truth, it IS a bioweapon/bioterrorist release!! THEY (globalists) are doing it!!

But it will be pitched as "mutated COVID".
KuvaszLove

User ID: 76863067
United States
11/15/2020 08:46 AM

Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
IF you cannot see WW2 patterns here, you are an idiot! I was watching some old ww2 movies out of boredom and it might as well been Covid-19, it's not the chews this time, it's the rest of us.
-making lists
-curfews
-food rationing
-fear, fear, fear of some enemy gonna get us
-all leaders in on it
-police cooperation
-military cooperation
-camps & quarantine centers soon to be very common, where "certain" people will be removed
-loss of freedom and civility
-criminal behavior gets overlooked
-ID cards
Bogota Colombia

User ID: 79643459
Colombia
11/15/2020 08:46 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
or worse for them, why nothing happens to them, its like something is protecting them, normally someone like that would have been shot already by paid assasins, but nope not them... so i think something else is playing with them.


These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:


Why aren't these people in jail???
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734

Its not the question if we are alone in the universe,its more the question if we are not.
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 08:50 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
They use individual nations to test aspects of the overall eventual plan, this way they can even out any "issues" they find with each approach.

Eventually, all these (tweaked) plans will be brought together and released globally, via the control of governments.





Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 are absolutely enormous agendas!!
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 50595000
United Kingdom
11/15/2020 08:53 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
They have (or had...) 17 million mink in Denmark to make fur coats for the far east which is what it has allegedly mutated in.

Death by mink.
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79229490
Canada
11/15/2020 08:54 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
bump
CoolMamba

User ID: 2616197
United States
11/15/2020 08:55 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Why would police adhere to this
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 72950385
United States
11/15/2020 08:55 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
siren2

Thread: contact tracing now being done without apps or perms

siren2
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 72950385
United States
11/15/2020 08:57 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Code fucking red ladies and gentlemen . . . .

Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79407989
United States
11/15/2020 08:59 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..


The mink deal is total BS.
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734


Lol. Bats, now minks.
DarkStalker74

User ID: 22067365
United States
11/15/2020 09:06 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Code fucking red ladies and gentlemen . . . .


 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 72950385


Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!

This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!

A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79406269
United States
11/15/2020 09:06 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Why would police adhere to this
 Quoting: CoolMamba


Why are they adhering to it now? Police officers have a very specific mindset and they're hired for that mindset. It's simple, there's police officers and then there's everybody else. They follow orders, they tell you to follow orders. If you don't, they do what they're told they can to make you comply including killing you if necessary. I'm sure many will wake up and resist at some point but by then it won't matter anyway. What we're witnessing is a repeat of history, this is the rise of global communism. People have been warning about it for decades and despite all that's happened this year many still aren't listening. More will happen next year and they still won't listen. By the time the masses wake up to what's going on, they'll wish they hadn't.
Anonymous Coward
User ID: 79132781
United States
11/15/2020 09:10 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
This is what they do.

They test drive first in one country before it is tweaked and deployed to other countries.

We see the same with Australia.



This is all in the project plan leaked in Canada:



And now reports from the frontline seem to match up..

Thread: Hospital Nurse Here; Something has changed with the "Covid" crap
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734


Oh no

Is the new mutated "disease" gonna make people recover in 3 days now instead of 2 days?
Bush Master
Always ready and Second to none!

User ID: 71660900
United States
11/15/2020 09:14 AM

Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
there was never a first wave


everyone died from overdoeses from bayers hydrocholorquine

now they just used cases to justify the Lockdown
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 58994791


I'm not dead and I take 200mg every morning.
Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!

Oh,and screw tepco & the V.A.



captain
Thread: GLP-Jukebox
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:29 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Code fucking red ladies and gentlemen . . . .


 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 72950385


Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!

This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!

A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!
 Quoting: DarkStalker74


but it leads back to the British "crown" WHO CONTROL Davos AND the CPP..



via MI6..who are controlled by the CROWN!!



Anonymous Coward
User ID: 73364752
United States
11/15/2020 09:30 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Mutations make viruses weaker 99.9% of the time
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:31 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Anonymous Coward (OP)
User ID: 79602734
United States
11/15/2020 09:32 AM
Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..
Mutations make viruses weaker 99.9% of the time
 Quoting: Anonymous Coward 73364752


This will not be a mutation (although the media will say it is). It's like to be a new class of bioweapon which is more lethal.
GLP