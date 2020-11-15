Search Terms: Highlight Matches

URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 07:07 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.



Then spreading to Sweden.



This is all part of a psyop.



Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.



Then, everyone will have to "unite"...

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 07:08 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?

Quoting: LostRabbit



It will probably start in more than one spot.



It will probably start in more than one spot.

This is biowarfare.

Marioccena89



User ID: 79578041

Romania

11/15/2020 07:48 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?

Quoting: LostRabbit



There wont be a covid 20, but called 21, its an occult number of higher meaning.

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 07:57 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. I thought the deadly COVID-20 will start in Brazil?

Quoting: LostRabbit



There wont be a covid 20, but called 21, its an occult number of higher meaning.

There wont be a covid 20, but called 21, its an occult number of higher meaning. Quoting: Marioccena89



Yes, COVID-21, not COVID-20 is mentioned in the project plan (see agenda video above)

Anonymous Coward

User ID: 79643396

Austria

11/15/2020 08:33 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. I predict a V2 bioweapon soon driving first in Denmark.



Then spreading to Sweden.



This is all part of a psyop.



Because all those who pointed to Sweden being clever with COVID (no lockdowns and herd immunity) will be labelled as idiots.



Then, everyone will have to "unite"...

Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734



Plausible. The Frankenstein labs have been creating warefare materials for decades and call them vaccines a.o.



Plausible. The Frankenstein labs have been creating warefare materials for decades and call them vaccines a.o.

What's V2?

Anonymous Coward

User ID: 58994791

United States

11/15/2020 08:34 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. there was never a first wave





everyone died from overdoeses from bayers hydrocholorquine



now they just used cases to justify the Lockdown

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 08:45 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. The funny thing is Gates is telling the truth, it IS a bioweapon/bioterrorist release!! THEY (globalists) are doing it!!



But it will be pitched as "mutated COVID".

KuvaszLove



User ID: 76863067

United States

11/15/2020 08:46 AM



Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. IF you cannot see WW2 patterns here, you are an idiot! I was watching some old ww2 movies out of boredom and it might as well been Covid-19, it's not the chews this time, it's the rest of us.

-making lists

-curfews

-food rationing

-fear, fear, fear of some enemy gonna get us

-all leaders in on it

-police cooperation

-military cooperation

-camps & quarantine centers soon to be very common, where "certain" people will be removed

-loss of freedom and civility

-criminal behavior gets overlooked

-ID cards

Bogota Colombia



User ID: 79643459

Colombia

11/15/2020 08:46 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. or worse for them, why nothing happens to them, its like something is protecting them, normally someone like that would have been shot already by paid assasins, but nope not them... so i think something else is playing with them.



https://twitter.com/_/status/1278137971062050818

These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:

https://twitter.com/_/status/1327189467317350400



Why aren't these people in jail???

These globalist as*holes are now running global governments:Why aren't these people in jail??? Quoting: Anonymous Coward 79602734

Its not the question if we are alone in the universe,its more the question if we are not. or worse for them, why nothing happens to them, its like something is protecting them, normally someone like that would have been shot already by paid assasins, but nope not them... so i think something else is playing with them.

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 08:50 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..



Eventually, all these (tweaked) plans will be brought together and released globally, via the control of governments.







https://twitter.com/_/status/1325683859653074944



https://twitter.com/_/status/1325683859653074944

Agenda 21 and Agenda 30 are absolutely enormous agendas!! They use individual nations to test aspects of the overall eventual plan, this way they can even out any "issues" they find with each approach.

Eventually, all these (tweaked) plans will be brought together and released globally, via the control of governments.

Anonymous Coward

User ID: 50595000

United Kingdom

11/15/2020 08:53 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. They have (or had...) 17 million mink in Denmark to make fur coats for the far east which is what it has allegedly mutated in.



Death by mink.

DarkStalker74



User ID: 22067365

United States

11/15/2020 09:06 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..



https://twitter.com/_/status/1325138314861580289

Code fucking red ladies and gentlemen . . . . Quoting: Anonymous Coward 72950385



Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!



This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!



Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!

This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!

A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!

Anonymous Coward

User ID: 79406269

United States

11/15/2020 09:06 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. Why would police adhere to this

Quoting: CoolMamba



Why are they adhering to it now? Police officers have a very specific mindset and they're hired for that mindset. It's simple, there's police officers and then there's everybody else. They follow orders, they tell you to follow orders. If you don't, they do what they're told they can to make you comply including killing you if necessary. I'm sure many will wake up and resist at some point but by then it won't matter anyway. What we're witnessing is a repeat of history, this is the rise of global communism. People have been warning about it for decades and despite all that's happened this year many still aren't listening. More will happen next year and they still won't listen. By the time the masses wake up to what's going on, they'll wish they hadn't.

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 09:29 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID"..



https://twitter.com/_/status/1325138314861580289

Code fucking red ladies and gentlemen . . . . Quoting: Anonymous Coward 72950385



Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!



This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out!



A second wave of COVID isn't just alraming, it's proof of organized genocide. Time for the world to push back on COVID... HARD! These viruses are being manufactured with one purpose, to collapse society!

Fuck Bill Gates sideways, seriously! Someone needs to shut down this psychopath, and fast!This should be Trump's #1 priority when he gets back in office. Track down where these COVID viruses are being manufactured and start taking people out! Quoting: DarkStalker74



but it leads back to the British "crown" WHO CONTROL Davos AND the CPP..



https://twitter.com/_/status/1284904139877572613



via MI6..who are controlled by the CROWN!!







but it leads back to the British "crown" WHO CONTROL Davos AND the CPP..via..who are controlled by the CROWN!!

Anonymous Coward (OP)

User ID: 79602734

United States

11/15/2020 09:32 AM

Report Copyright Violation Re: URGENT: Globalists are doing a test drive in Denmark for the next bioweapon release aka "mutated COVID".. Mutations make viruses weaker 99.9% of the time

Quoting: Anonymous Coward 73364752



This will not be a mutation (although the media will say it is). It's like to be a new class of bioweapon which is more lethal.